NYSC relocates Plateau camp to Du

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has relocated temporarily its permanent orientation camp in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The camp is now at WAYE Foundation, by BUKEN Academy at Doi – Du in Jos South council area.

Ms Jennifer Laha, Head of Public Relations Unit of NYSC in Plateau, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Jos.

She added that the 2023 Batch “B” Stream I Orientation Course had been scheduled to hold nationwide from July 12 to Aug. 1.

According to LAHA, the formal opening of the orientation programme/ swearing-in ceremony of corps members will take place on July 14.

Laha said that Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, would be expected to preside over the ceremony.

She urged the people of Plateau to accord the prospective corps members hospitality.