NYSC, firm partner to train Corp members on export

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps in partnership with Zeenab Foods Ltd, operators of Nigeria Exporters Hub, are to train the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 Corps Members in various orientation camps across the 36 States and FCT.

The initiative which commenced on 11th November, 2022 has seen Zeenab Foods Limited train over 1.2 million NYSC Corps Members through the Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB), as it aims to empower the youths and promote non-oil exports.

Having recorded tremendous success from past trainings, Corps Members have earnestly embraced this initiative which would enable them earn in foreign currency and also reduce the huge unemployment barriers faced by youths in the country.