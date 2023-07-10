Nwifuru congratulates Tinubu on emergence as Chairman of ECOWAS

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Monday conveyed his warmest felicitations to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS at the 63rd ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government held at Bissau, Guinea- Bissau.

The Governor noted that the overwhelming endorsement of the Nigerian President to lead the organisation is a welcome development, considering his pedigree and accomplishments in public service, which will undoubtedly help the organisation to achieve its goals

“We are confident in the capacity of President Tinubu to come up with reforms that will promote cooperation and development in all spheres of economic activity among member countries.

“His emergence as the leader of ECOWAS came at a time the region is faced with daunting security challenges that require a proactive and visionary leader like President Tinubu who will develop a tactical leadership that will resolve all conflicts across the West African subregion.

“As he exudes confidence to lead, I implore Heads of States and Governments in the region to join hands with him to wage war against undemocratic regimes and to also sustain the core elements of regional integration.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ebonyi State, I wish Mr. President a successful tenure.”