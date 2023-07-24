Nwifuru congratulates Ebonyi youth for setting Guinness World Record 

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has lauded the resilience and grit demonstrated by Walter Chukwemeka as he sets a Guinness World Record of 130 Hours Marathon Entertainment.

The Governor described Walter Chukwemeka popularly known as MC Walter as a quintessential Comedian who has made immense contributions to the entertainment industry..

“I join fans and people of goodwill in celebrating our young talented Walter as he sets global record in entertainment. It did not come to me as a surprise because he has always been a talented and resourceful entertainer whose passion and dedication knew no bounds”.

“With his creative talent, passion and dedication, Walter has not only carved a niche for himself but has also placed Ebonyi State and Nigeria in the global spotlight”

The Governor who commended Walter for making Ebonyi entertainment industry a global brand, encouraged youths to emulate him by working assiduously to make maximum use of their talents.

He assured that his administration will continue to use the Ministry of Skills Development and job creation to encourage youths to harness their potentials and get to the zenith of their career.

The Governor commended Ebonyi people for their solidarity which he said was a huge encouragement to the young Walter to achieve the rare distinction of achieving a world record.