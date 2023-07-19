NWAOBOSHI’S ACQUITTAL: Supreme Court judgement, a triumph of good over evil — Elueme, Aide

A legislative aide to the former Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, popularly called SPON, who represented Delta North Senatorial district at the Senate for two tenures, Mr. Philip Elueme, has said the recent acquittal of the Senator by the Supreme Court of the 7-year imprisonment by lower courts is a manifestation of the Biblical saying that good would always triumph over evil.

It will be recalled that the Justice Emmanuel Agim-led Supreme Court panel had annulled and voided the guilty verdict handed on Senator Nwaoboshi on July 1, 2021 of the 7-year imprisonment by the Lagos Appeal Court.

The Supreme court in its ruling described as frivolous and malicious the action of the EFCC occasioned by the Appeal court guilty verdict while it quashed the judgement against the lawmaker and two others.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Elueme, long-time aide to the lawmaker said: “Senator Nwaoboshi’s name is now celebrated as part of the 07-07-2023 ‘Locus Classicus” judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria while politics is an arena of public disclosure.

According to Elueme, “His wicked, envious, jealous and over ambitious traducers forgot so easily that when they earlier, overwhelmingly called/ hailed him with pomp and paegentry as: “The Oracle Turned Miracle” that God had recorded it irrefutably and unconditionally.

“Yet, quite unfortunately, as mere mortals they ‘Judas Iscariot’ wisely connived, colluded and collaborated with the shameless Appeal Court Judges; surreptitiously sent an innocent man, a supposed brother and their benefactor to an unmerited jail term.

“Our fake pretenders and pseudo emergency leaders of Anioma, not withstanding their outward religiosity, inflicted albeit, temporarily, the worst assault on the brand, image and integrity of not only Senator Peter Nwaoboshi but the entire Anioma nation at large.

“They temporarily, ignominiously and shamelessly went wild with jubilation, and ecstasy, spending heavily illicitly in the media, judiciary, overtly and covertly, politically ‘de- marketing’ and calling an innocent man, the Anioma most-performing Senator representing Delta North, unimaginable, abominable names into the pit of hell and infamy: they despoiled, desecrated and de-branded Anioma nation worldwide as a people of a criminally minded Senator – What a sad story in Anioma Nation’s chequered history,” the livid aide queried.

“However, ‘the I am, that I am’ through the ‘symbolic’ instrumentality of the Supreme Court justices – declared Senator Nwaoboshi innocent in that landmark 07-07-23 locus classicus judgement’ denouncing the Appeal court judgement and the EFCC prosecutors ruthlessly for this infamy, charade, and unconstitutionality against an innocent SPON. Praise Master Jesus.

“Paradoxically, those who planned evil within Anioma due to their ‘Macbethian vaulting political ambition/s’ to diabolically, yet surreptitiously use the lower arm of the judiciary, spending heavily in dollars – ended up elevating Senator Nwaoboshi – to the highest pinnacle of respectability, honour, and integrity worldwide; as a political leader, industrialist, entrepreneur and statesman without blemish par excellence.

“When I wrote consistently over the last one year that The Supreme Court will vindicate innocent SPON, they derided me.

Elueme disclosed that a grand reception is being organised for the lawmaker in his state, Mr Elueme said the reception will stand on two legs: one is to welcome the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs back home from the red chamber where he had served his people meritoriously without blemish. That leg he sid, is also to appreciate his sagacity and quality representation of the Anioma people.

“He uplifted the soul of an average Anioma man and we owe him a duty of celebration. We will celebrate his gallantry.”

Elueme further stated that the, second leg of the Senator Nwaoboshi’s reception at Ibusa, is to welcome him home after his victory from his traducers and to those whom his freedom was a threat. “His entry into Ibusa after he was mischievously hounded into prison and later set free by the Supreme Court, our people must celebrate this great man of valour.”

“Our legendary Nwaoboshi will be crowned tomorrow to the shame of his self acclaimed enemies while his people rejoice. Such is the celebration of a great son of the land,” the Izu Anioma activist Philip Elueme stated.