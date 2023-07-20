Nwadavid’s Honorary Doctorate Degree inspiration to upcoming leaders – Varsity

….I am overwhelmed to do more- Nwadavid

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Myles Leadership University, has conferred on Amb Chijioke Nwadavid, with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of ‘Doctor of Leadership Advocate’, and said it serves as inspiration to upcoming leaders.

This was contained in a statement issued by the University, which according to the University,

Nwadavid’s recognition is on the heels of his remarkable accomplishments and embodiment of leadership.

It was not a surprise for the prestigious Myles University of Leadership to recognize and confer on Nwadavid its honorary doctorate degree, because he is a man who has been visionary and consistently exemplary in his display of leadership qualities.

He has been innovative in his approach to issues and remain stable and focused making a positive impact, hence has distinguished him as an influential personality.

Also, the university acknowledged what he has been able to achieve in many areas of human endeavours including entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and social impact.

The statement reads in part, “The honorary Doctorate Degree presented to Nwadavid represents the university’s recognition of his remarkable accomplishments and his embodiment of leadership principles. It also symbolizes Myles Leadership University’s commitment to honoring individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and have demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities.

“Nwadavid’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders, urging them to embrace their potential, pursue their passions, and strive for positive change. Through his leadership and unwavering dedication to making a difference, he has set a remarkable example for future generations.”

Also, Myles Leadership University commended Nwadavid for making significant impact on society, and pointed out that his enormous contributions and achievements speak volume about him.

It would be recalled that the recipient has been into philanthropic activities, which had made remarkable impacts on the lives of individuals including communities that have changed the narrative.

Meanwhile, the elated Nwadavid during his acceptance speech said he was overwhelmed and promised to do more for humanity.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by an institution renowned for its commitment to excellence and leadership development”, he said.

The epoch-making event had in attendance distinguished guests and prominent personalities from all works of life.