NUJ kicks as gunmen abduct journalist in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIA Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged security agencies to ensure immediate rescue of Mrs Priestba Anthony Nwokocha, Director of News at the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Port Harcourt who was kidnapped Friday night.

NUJ Rivers State Council in a statement Saturday by Stanley Job, Chairman, and Ike Wigodo

Secretary, said, “The union was informed that Mrs Nwokocha was abducted at gun point at about 8:00pm after close of work along Ogonigba/ Elelenwo Bridge, Slaughter Market, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

“We condemn the development. It is inhuman, wicked and insensitive, especially against a journalist working for good of society. We urged security agencies to ensure unconditional rescue of Mrs Nwokocha to enable her reunite with her family and continue her service to the society.

“We challenge security agencies to ensure arrest of Nwokocha’s abductors and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the state. We commend Commissioner of Police, CP Nwony Emeka, for improving security in the State in the last three months and urge him not to relent.