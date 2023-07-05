Nude photos to Church WhatsApp group: Businessman still at large — Police

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command, as confirmed through the Lagos State Police Public Relations, has stated that no arrest has been made yet in the case of Amarah Kennedy. Kennedy was accused of spreading nude photos of widows and demanding a refund of love expenses.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, took to his Twitter page to provide an update. He tweeted, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, met with the survivor of this disturbing incident in his office on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

“The CP assured the survivor that justice will be served and directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command, to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect, Amarah Kennedy, is advised to come forward and present evidence to prove his innocence. Failure to do so will result in the deployment of all available law enforcement resources to ensure his arrest and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, Inspector Raphael Edeifo, the officer accused of demanding money to pursue the case at Pen Cinema, has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and an orderly room trial if found guilty.

“CP Owohunwa has provided firm assurances that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the suspect faces the full force of the law.”

When contacted by Vanguard this morning, Hundeyin stated, “No arrest has been made in the case yet, but a thorough investigation is currently underway.”