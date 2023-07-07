Suspect arrested over widow’s nude photos sent in church WhatsApp group

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Amarah Kennedy for allegedly disseminating explicit images of widows and demanding reimbursement for love-related expenses.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a text message response to this reporter. When asked if Amarah Kennedy had been arrested, he replied, ‘confirmed.’

Recall that Amarah Kennedy circulated nude photos of two single mothers with whom he had previously been involved. On Tuesday alone, Kennedy shared the explicit images with a minimum of 48 individuals