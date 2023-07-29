NUC approves Pharmacy, Nursing, Laboratory Science courses at Benue Varsity

The VC of FUHSO, Prof. Innocent Ujah (left) presenting the varsity’s maiden magazine to the Ochi’Idoma, HRM Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo

…as institution matriculates 250 for 2022/2023 session

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted approval to the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, to commence Bachelor of Nursing Science, B.N.Sc., Bachelor of Pharmacy, B.Pharm., and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science, BMLS, courses at the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Innocent Ujah who made this known, weekend, during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of the school held at the Otukpo GRA Campus of the institution, in Otukpo town explained that the courses would commence next year.

While commending the NUC for giving the nod to the university to commence the courses, Prof. Ujah stated that “the approval for B.Sc. BioInformatics is also in the process of completion.”

He noted that the young institution was witnessing steady growth and development stressing that it was a function of several factors including the dedication and commitment of the management, staff as well as students of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, expressed concern over the implementation of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, policy in Nigerian universities which he said had led to the non-payment of salaries of some lecturers in the institution who had not been captured by the system and called for its total overhaul.

Prof. Ujah said: “I feel sufficiently disturbed and demoralized by the ineffective implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, which is the Federal Government policy for the payment of salaries and allowances to staff.

“As I make this presentation, I am saddened to state that some of our staff who have been employed for one year, have not been captured on IPPIS and therefore have not been paid a kobo as salaries even when there is an approved budget.

“This, in my experience is the worst policy of the federal government on staff welfare and I call on the authorities concerned to quickly overhaul the IPPIS to reduce the frustration and agony of our workers in order to enhance commitment and productivity among our workers. Perhaps it is not appropriate to call for the scrapping of the IPPIS policy.”

While lamenting the inadequate funding of the institution, the Vice Chancellor urged the federal government to address the limiting factor even as he highlighted the immense impact made by FUHSO within three years in the areas of health, education and the economy.

Speaking on the topic, “Making Your Dreams Come True in Life”, Guest Lecturer at the occasion, Chief Godwin Obla urged the matriculated students not to live above their means and avoid overdependence on others to be able to make it in life.

According to him “you see students buying cars, the latest Iphones and gadgets, expensive hairstyles, etc, on other people’s sweat, when their peers in the western world have already started taking responsibility for things like paying for waste disposal in the family home and even obtaining loans to pay their way through college.”

He charged the students to submit themselves to hardwork “because it is the pathway to success in life.”

In a goodwill message, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, represented by the Benue State Coordinator of the Board, Dr. Titus Lemut, promised to sustain the partnership with FUHSO in order to continue to make positive impact on Nigerians.

The ceremony witnessed the matriculation of 89 students in addition to the 161 earlier matriculated in May which brought the total matriculated students in the 2022/2023 session to 250.

The institution also used the occasion to launched its maiden magazine named “Advance.”

The maiden magazine of the university named ‘Advance’ was launched at the ceremony which was witnessed by dignitaries including the paramount ruler of the Idoma tribe, HRM Agaba’Idu Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo.