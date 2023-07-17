NSIB, stakeholders to deliberate on new Act today

By Prince Okafor

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, will today, deliberate on the enactment of the NSIB Act 2022 which necessitated the inclusion of new Amendments to its Regulations.

The consultative meeting will enable stakeholders make contributions to the amendments which are meant to, amongst others, ensure that the Bureau’s Regulations are consistent with the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) set forth in ICAO Anex 13.

According to the Director General of the Bureau, Engr Akin Olateru, “The amendments are meant to put the Bureau in tune with the evolution of new technologies and changes within the industry globally.

“Expected to attend the meeting are members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), all holders of valid Air Operators Certificate (AOC), security agencies and all those involved in Air Safety and Security issues.”

The meeting which is billed to hold at the conference room of the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in Abuja, will also hold simultaneously on Zoom for those unable to be physically present. Details of the online participation have been conveyed in their invitation letters.

In a related development, the Bureau has also stepped up preparation for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Safety and Security Audit of Nigeria scheduled for August.

Director-General of the Bureau, Engr Akin Olateru said although NSIB has always been on top of its duties, preparations are in top gear to ensure that the country comes top again in all aspects, especially as it concerns NSIB.