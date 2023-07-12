NSCDC secure conviction of fake SAN in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday said it secured the conviction of a fake Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ayanrinde Abdulgafar, 25.

He was sentenced to three years jail-term by Magistrate M.A. Olatunji after pleading guilty to the two counts offence bordering on impersonation of a legal practitioner and obtaining money under false pretense.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke on Wednesday added that the court ordered that the correctional centre shall provide facility and enabling environment for the academic advancement of the convict in custody.

The convict had been paraded by the command in May after he was arrested for duping POS operators and presenting himself as a lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to his victims.

The statement further revealed that the offences for which the culprit was sentenced were contrary to Sections 484 and 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria

“The magistrate further ordered the transfer of the sum of One Hundred and Fifty-thousand naira (₦150,000), being part of the proceeds of the crime from the convict’s account to the victim’s account”, it added.