NSCDC nabs vandals of telecom mast in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 27 suspects, including six vandals of telecommunication mast.

Addressing newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday, the state Commandant, Mr Musa Farouk, said the six vandals were arrested at Shiki village of Chibok Local Government Area, where they vandalised a big mast belonging to the defunct NITEL.

“We received credible information on 25th June that a tower mast was being vandalised. Upon that information, I directed my men within that location to be on top of the game.

“They went to the scene at Shiki village in Chibok,” Farouk said.

He explained that the six suspects arrested were drivers of the three impounded trucks loaded with parts of the vandalised mast, while those who hired them were still at large.

The commandant also presented other suspects that vandalised electricity cables, building materials as well as some miscreants terrorising and extorting money from members of the public.

He raised concern over growing involvement of teenagers in crime and urged stakeholders, particularly parents and religious leaders, to urgently address the disturbing development.

While reiterating the commitment of the command to discharging its responsibility of safeguarding critical assets, Farouk lauded the corps Commandant General and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno for thier respective support to the command.