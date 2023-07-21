NSCDC arrests four in Kano, recovers motorcycle

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Kano state Command has arrested four persons in connection with the theft of a motorcycle at Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on the incident on Friday, the spokesman of the Kano Command, DSC Ibrahim Idrees Abdullahi said based on a complain put before them by the owner of the motorcycle, a swift investigation led to the arrest of the four suspects.

The principal suspect Nura Muhammad also fingered the three other suspects in persons of Usman Ayuba, Umar Usman and Nazifi Ibrahim who are cooperating with the Command in its investigations.

“This incident of stealing of motorcycle took place at Dawakin Kudu Local Government of Kano state.

“The principal suspect by name Nura Muhammad stole the keys to a motorcycle and kept it with him for about three to four days before he later went back and stole the motorcycle.

“He then proceeded to sell the motorcycle to someone else where he was able to agree on the sale of the motorcycle with a buyer.

“As he was waiting to collect the money for the motorcycle from the buyer, the owner of the motorcycle came to make a report at our command here.

“Following a swift investigation by our men the suspect was arrested. He had even collected a cash part payment in attempt to sell the motorcycle.

“Meanwhile, four of them have been arrested in connection with this crime.

“As soon as we conclude the required investigations we shall present them before a competent court for prosecution” he said.

Answering questions from newsmen the principal suspect confirmed what the spokesman said.