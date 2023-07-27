NSCDC arrest 3 suspects for theft, criminal conspiracy in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Katsina State said it arrested three suspected members of a notorious syndicate for multiple offences ranging from conspiracy, trespassing, theft and possession of stolen properties in Katsina communities.

Two out of the three arrested suspects, alleged to be member of a notorious syndicates disturbing the peace of residents in Katsina metropolis are said to be teenagers.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSC Buhari Hamisu who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said the suspects have since confessed to commiting the offence while being interrogated.

The identity of the three suspects as disclosed by DSC Hamisu are: Musa Murtala 17, (aka DARI) of Lungun Katsalle Shararrar pipe Quarters Katsina; Nasiru Yusuf 17, of Unwala Quarters, behind Nakowa House, Katsina and Yahaya Lawal 30, of Unwala Quarters Katsina.

According to DSC Hamisu, the suspects while admitting to have committed the offence said on Tuesday 5th July, 2023 their ring leader, Yahaya Shua’ibu aka Jidda led them and three others who are currently at large to burgle a residence, a compound of two flats of one Alh. Jafaru Sani Buhari and Buraimoh Abbas Olayemi at Shararrar Pipe Quarters within Katsina metropolis and stole a number of items worth thousands of Naira.

Items recovered as exhibits from the suspects as disclosed by DSC Hamisu includes: a mattress, two freezers, a sewing machine, a gas cooker, a grinding machine, a Tiger Generator, an electricity stabilizer, a kettle, a hand saw, a submersible wire and a bag containing sockets and ceiling fan.

According to DSC Hamisu, the Katsina NSCDC Command under the leadership of Comdnt. Jamilu Indabawa is working assiduously to free the state from all sorts of crime and criminality, warning criminals and miscreants in the State to desist from their evil acts as there will be no more place for them to hide in the state.

Indabawa called on the good people of Katsina State to support security agencies with actionable and timely intelligence information that will help to unravel the activities of miscreants in the State by reporting any suspicions movements to the nearest security post.