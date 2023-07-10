NSC moves to end insecurity, restore sanity in Eastern ports

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Nigeria Shippers Council has launched an online registration user guide for operators and shippers, noting that the development would tackle insecurity and return total sanity full operations in the Eastern ports.

NSC had during the launching of the Online Portal for the Registration of Regulated Port Service Providers and Users in Port Harcourt, stated that the process would return sanity in the ports and ensure the ease of doing business in the area.

Speaking, Chief Chukwuemeka Agwu, the Director in Charge of Consumers Affairs, NSC, noted that it is the first of its kind in the zone, adding that the digital innovation is to ensure trust in the shipping activities at the ports.

Agwu, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, pointed out that insecurity is one of the challenges confronting operations at the Eastern ports, adding that the innovation would provide means of tackling it.

He said: “The user guide is to demonstrate a move away from manual registration to on-line platforms. This is going to reduce time and cost. It will also make it easier for stakeholders. It will help us know the people who are customers, Shippers and operators accessing the port. It will assist to give out information.

“The registration of the operators will bring sanity in our Eastern ports. If you don’t know the people that are operating in a particular area you cannot manage them. The issues of security is there. When you don’t know anybody secuity is compromised, but when you know the people, secuity is guaranteed. With this we can profile people and know who is doing what in the Port.

He, however, advised those operating and doing business within the Eastern ports to register themselves so they can operate freely.

Meanwhile, Glory Onojedo, the Director of NSC, South-South Zone, disclosed that access into the ports earlier lacked control, adding that the operators and the zone are happy with the move.

Onojedo said: “The registration means so much to us in this zone. If you look at the ports in the Eastern zone particularly, area 1 Port and Onne, access into the ports are lacks effective control.

“As it is now registrations will control access into the port. Most importantly is the fact that when you register on this portal as a service provider or user, it gives some level of integrity to your business. It will aid the ease of doing business.”