NPA rated as most outstanding government agency

NPA MD, Mohammed Bello-Koko

…bags `African Ports Administrative Excellence Award 2023’

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been listed as Nigeria’s most outstanding agency of government and selected for the “African Ports Administrative Excellence Awards 2023’’ by a UK-based African Leadership Magazine.

The award will be presented at the 8th edition of the Africa Summit 2023, scheduled to hold on July 10th – 11th, 2023 at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and the Dorchester Hotel London United Kingdom.

The award is in recognition of the Mohammed Bello-Koko led NPA’s outstanding track record of professional accomplishment and its current contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economic space, the London-based magazine said in a statement.

In a letter addressed to the MD/CEO of the NPA, the magazine said: “You were clearly identified as an administrator that have demonstrated excellence and immense contribution to innovation, creativity, invention and productivity in the Nigerian Maritime sector.”

The winners and runners-up for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2023 shall be presented with the award trophies and formally decorated with their instruments of honour at the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) presentation ceremony, a highlight of the 8th edition of the Africa Summit 2023.

Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Ken Giami, during the ALM editorial board’s review, noted that the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is part of magazine’s focus on promoting Afro-positive content and bringing the best of Africa to global audiences and platforms.

He said the “winners are good examples of progressive and transformational business and policy leadership on the continent; and the accomplishments and successes of these leaders are vivid indicators of the resilience and diverse investment opportunities and successes possible on the continent.’’

Past recipients of the award include ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, and Kenya’s ex-President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Others are the Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, Dr. Oge Modie, former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Strategic Communications.

The 2023 winners for the African Business Leadership Awards are as listed below:

African Business Leader Of the Year

Mohammed Dewji, CEO METL- Winner

Yerim Sow, Founder, Teyliom Group, Senegal- Runner-up

African Female Business Leader Of the Year

Annastacia Kimtai, Managing Director, KCB Bank Kenya Ltd- Winner

Kate Quartey–Papafio, Founder, Reroy Cables Ltd, Ghana- Runner-up

African Regulator Of The Year

Tanzania Bureau of Standards- Winner

Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana- Runner-Up

Business Friendly Governor Of The Year

Henry Quartey, Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Ghana- Joint-winner

Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, Governor of Kinshasa, DR Congo- Joint – winner

Alan Richard Winde, Premier Western Cape, South Africa- Runner-up

African Ports Administrative Excellence Award

Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko – Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.