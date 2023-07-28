NPA decries extortion points along port access road

NPA MD, Mohammed Bello-Koko

By Godfrey Bivbere

Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has expressed alarm over increasing extortion along the access roads of the Lagos and Tin Can Island Ports.

This is coming on the heels of the two-day clearance operations of the NPA earlier this month, to rid the Ports corridor of shanties and illegal erections, which harbour the criminal elements who perpetrate these acts of extortion.

Speaking during the port corridor clearance operations carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko said: “These acts of extortion and allied illegalities are injurious to trade facilitation, which is our core function and we cannot allow these nefarious characters make nonsense of the gateways to the national economy which the ports constitute.”

Also, Bello Koko said: “We had in the past visited punitive measures on of our staff who were complicit in such unethical practices, and I want to reiterate that once we are confronted with evidence of any our staff involved in these acts of sabotage, we would sanction them in line with the public service rules and our conditions of service which has zero tolerance for such malfeasance.”