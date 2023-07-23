November guber heightens, as Imo Rep member leads battle for Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in Imo state, the member Representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West federal constituency, in Imo state, Eugene Okechukwu Dibiagwu, on Sunday said the re-election agenda of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, would be actualized.

The lawmaker made this known to newsmen in Owerri while launching a group called “Imo Progressives Movement” IPM, to achieve his aim.

According to one of his strategies, the group “Has, therefore, assembled thousands of patriotic Imo citizens and residents, and has constituted them into a formidable political force, so that the dividends of democracy recorded in the State over past three years and seven months are not allowed to be rolled back by the forces of retrogression

“And that in line with the State’s charter of Equity” fashioned by the Elders in the state in respect of the governorship seat was in appreciation of the governor’s outstanding achievements in the past three and half years.

“Reduction of infant and maternity rates through sound health policies, revamping and equipping of the state-owned university with Modern Pedagogical and medical tools, massive roads revolution, sound, and result-oriented agricultural policy, “skill-up-Imo project which has resulted in the training of thousands of Experts in Information Communication Technology (ICT) as well as promotion of academic Excellence in schools, sports, social welfare, and fiscal discipline.”

He added; “All over the world, citizens who are committed to the Socio-political advancement of the society have always risen to the occasion and forged a common front in pursuit of the lofty agenda of building a society that works for all.”