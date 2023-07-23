Northern Youths decry continued detention of Sarkin Hausawa Lagos

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern Forum has decried the continued detention of Sarkin Hausawa Lagos, Alhaji Aminu Yaro by the Department of State Services, alleging that it’s a violation of human rights and disrespect for the rule of law.

In a statement by the Chairman of the forum, Mohammed Danlami, they called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene as the continued detention would attract a peaceful protest against the DSS.

According to the statement, “we don’t see any legal reason for the DSS to continue to hold such a respected figure in detention, a community leader and renowned business man along with his wife. This is barbaric, we detest and stand against it, it is not done anywhere in the world, it is not democratic, only under military dictatorship will such a thing happen.”

“According to the law, accused persons are innocent until evidence is produced before a competent court to justify their convictions. No such evidence have been produced against Alhaji Aminu Yaro or his wife, yet the DSS continued to hold them in detention.”

“Clearly DSS mandates and responsibilities are defined, sticking to them is the ideal and professional way to go. As a security agency, it should be the number one promoter of the law, to continue to hold innocent Nigerians over allegations where there is a court order against it, is in no way close to been legally friendly or professional.”

The Forum called on the DSS to conform to the order given by the court and release Alhaji Aminu Yaro and all those in illegal detention.