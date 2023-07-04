Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists 

The Arewa Youth Assembly has rejected a call by former Zamfara governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima for government to negotiate with bandits terrorising the North West region.

The group said in a statement signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu-Danlami on Tuesday in Kaduna that, negotiation with the terrorists should never be an option.

According to the group, what the bandits need is the use of “brutal force” by the government to take them out of circulation.

“While we recognize the complexity of the security challenges facing our region, we believe that negotiating with bandits is not a viable long-term solution.

“Banditry and other forms of criminality pose a significant threat to the peace and stability of our country, therefore, we urge the relevant authorities, including the federal government, to prioritize the use of all necessary means to address this menace.

“We wish to equally urge President Bola Tinubu to use brute force to decimate the terrorist elements and restore peace in the region.”

It expressed the belief that the most viable option was for the government to take decisive action in dealing with the terrorists.

“We believe that the use of brute force, within legal and ethical boundaries, may be necessary to decimate these renegades and restore peace in the country.

“We understand the complexities and challenges associated with using force, but we firmly believe that the safety and security of our people must be the paramount consideration.

“We, therefore, implore President Tinubu to employ all available resources, including the armed forces, to eradicate the threat posed by terrorists in our region.”

The Arewa Youth Assembly reiterated its unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and commended their commitment, bravery, and sacrifices in the face of daunting security challenges.

“The men and women in uniform have demonstrated their dedication to protecting our nation and its citizens.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent appointments of Service Chiefs with proven track records.

“We believe that these appointments will bring fresh perspectives and strategies to address the security situation in our region.”

It further expressed commitment in working alongside the government and all stakeholders to achieve lasting peace and security in the Northern region.

“We believe that a comprehensive approach, including the use of force when necessary, will be critical in restoring law and order,” it said, adding that this was necessary so as to build a more secure and prosperous future for all Nigerians