Northern Forum calls for the release of Sarkin Hausawa Lagos from detention

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has called for the release of Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara, the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State and Chairman ,Council of Arewa Chiefs in Southern Nigeria who was said to be arrested by security agents.

The group in a statement by Mohammed Danlami,Chairman Board of Trustees of

Concerned Northern forum, stated that “Sarki Aminu Yaro is a traditional ruler, the head of Hausa community in Lagos, a peaceful, harmless leader not capable of hurting a fly and a unifying factor who came in as a King and brought together the polarised Arewa community in Lagos and ended decades of rivalry, threats and destruction of lives and properties. “

‘The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu coming from Lagos is well aware of these facts and will concur that Sarki Aminu Yaro has played a very crucial role in neutralizing the tensed atmosphere of the Hausa community and even in relation to other ethnic groups in Lagos. “

“Our group sees the arrest of Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara as an affront to Arewa tradition and a desperate attempt to humiliate our leaders. When left unchallenged, this will lead to the breeding of internal colonialism by a man we willingly and gladly voted for, despite being challenged morally, historically, and integrity-wise. We did so to uphold the unity of this country. Our love for the oneness of this country shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness.”

“The country is already polarised along ethnic line and regional segregation, arresting this important traditional figure will only lead to more harm than good and add more problems to the stock of existing ones,” the group added.

The group demanded for “the immediate and unconditional release of Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara, because the law is clear, charge the case to court and not continuous detention of an individual without any legal definition.”

” It is also inhumane to arrest and continue to detain such an elderly man with couple of health challenges and keep him away from his family,” the group stated.