Nomination: Okotete ‘ll bring impactful contributions to her ministerial role — Ogaga

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Hon. George Ogaga, the Delta State Coordinator of the South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that Stella Okotete’s outstanding track record at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) will be instrumental in her new role as a Federal Minister.

In a congratulatory message, Ogaga praised Okotete’s nomination and lauded her exemplary performance at NEXIM bank.

He highlighted her achievements as an indicator of the impactful contributions she would bring to her ministerial role.

“Okotete’s wealth of experience and track record of excellent performance will undoubtedly add fillip to ongoing efforts at improving efficiency and advancing the frontiers of good governance in the country,” said Ogaga.

He also expressed his gratitude towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognizing Okotete’s capabilities.

Ogaga assured Nigerians that Okotete has the capacity to help the President deliver on his campaign promises.

“This unique assignment glaringly shows the confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the people of this country have in your ability and capacity to perform, as exemplified by your excellent performance in NEXIM bank as the Executive Director,” stated Ogaga.

Okotete’s nomination has been greeted with pride from the Delta APC, of which she is a member.

Ogaga highlighted her nomination as a clear testament to her merit and the faith placed in her by the party and the nation.

“As a stakeholder in Delta APC which you are a member in particular, we are proud of your meritorious rise, which has distinguished you as a worthy ambassador of the state chapter of the party and the country in general,” concluded Ogaga.