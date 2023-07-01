Nollywood collaborating with skit makers is healthy for creative industry – Kvng Stefan

By Benjamin Njoku

Edo-based skit maker, Osemwota Odion popularly known as Kvng Stefan, has said that rising actors collaborating with skit makers for new and refreshing content is healthy for the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry.

The skit maker, who is a graduate of Library and Information Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, noted that the new trend would help in creating a robust industry that thrives on collaborations and partnerships.

According to him, “I am excited with the new trend in the industry where established Nollywood acts are collaborating with skit-makers for original content. The cross-fertilization of ideas and talent helps in building a vibrant industry.

“In the last couple of years, we have seen an uptake of new acts collaborating with established faces in the industry. This has helped to keep everybody on their toes and also provides for new avenues for expression.”

Noting that the partnerships will foster a spirit of shared prosperity, he noted: “It is not uncommon to find a lot of people working on collaborative pieces together, regardless of where and when they started in the creative industry. This is quite healthy and should be encouraged.

“I am also looking forward to working with a number of established talents, which helps to sharpen one’s talent and also provides a new perspective in the delivery of content to our followers across different platforms.”