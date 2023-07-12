By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, is dead. Recall that she was kidnapped last year alongside actor Clemson Cornel, while filming in Enugu.

Mr. Emma Onyemeziem, Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, confirmed Okereke’s death to Vanguard.

According to him, the actress died on Wednesday morning from an undisclosed ailment.

Although the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, Onyemeziem said that Cynthia Okereke had been managing her health all this while.

Joseph Okechukwu also confirmed the news in a post on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.”

Recall that last year, the actress was kidnapped in Enugu alongside her colleague actor Clemson Cornel.

They were later released unhurt by their abductors days after they were declared missing.