NOHIL screens pupils in public schools for orthopaedic issues

By Chioma Obinna

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi Lagos, NOHIL, on Monday, began free screening for pupils in public primary schools across Shomolu Local Government Area, LGA, of Lagos.

Briefing journalists on the outreach programme during the flag-off at Adebule Primary School, Folagoro, Shomolu, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Mustapha Alimi explained that the exercise was part of efforts to give back to their host community said the programme was also designed to prevent as well as offer treatment to families who cannot afford their treatment.

According to Alimi, many children are suffering from one orthopaedic problem or the other, unfortunately; their parents either overlook them as not serious or don’t even recognise it.

Noting that they are looking out for children with developmental problems, he listed some of the orthopaedic problems that affect children including; Club foot, what is popularly known as K legs and bow legs, and hip and limb deformity among others.

“This is our perception that every facility owes some people some services. It is not everybody that can afford your services but whatever you can do as a person or as an institution, you owe the community that hosts something. Again, it is not everybody who has a problem knows he has a problem. So we have members of the community who has a problem but do not know, so instead of waiting for them, we have decided to reach out to them.

“We also intend to educate them about our services and how they can benefit from them. “We are reaching out to newborns, infants, children, adolescents, adults, middle age and the elderly. But we are starting with those who don’t even know they have a problem and there is nothing their parents could do about it,” he added.

He explained that the activities have been planned in four stages; identification of pupils with problems, those that require drugs, those that require counsel and those that require treatments. “Some may require just drugs, some will require solutions. We will proffer solutions to the beneficiaries to the extent we deem fit. We intend to follow them up after we might have seen them for proper rehabilitation. We want to serve them from zero to the solution stage. It is a total package.”

He advised parents to always examine their children and raise the alarm whenever they discover any abnormality in them.

Responding, elated Head Teacher, Adebule Primary School, Folagoro, Shomolu, Lagos, Mrs Angela Nwakaego Ilo, expressed joy at the screening exercise adding that the school for the first welcomed such a noble act.

“We are happy for the opportunity to examine our children because there are people that need it most.

It is free of charge and we thank God. Adebule Primary School is thanking the hospital for this gesture.”