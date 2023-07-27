No recorded incident of attack on Senator Walid Jibrin’s House – Police

Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Thursday said it has no recorded incident about a purported attack on the residence of a former Board of Trustees Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen Walid Jibrin.

It urged the public to ignore the narrative and go about their lawful activities unhindered while they should call certain security numbers in case of distress.

This was made known in a statement by spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh titled “Purported Invasion of Residence/Attack on Sen. Walid Jibrin”.

It reads, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba wishes to inform the members of the public that contrary to the news making the rounds on media platforms, there’s no recorded incident of a purported attack on/invasion of the residence of Senator Walid Jibrin at Apo, Abuja,

“The CP enjoins members of the public to disregard any narrative regarding such and go about their lawful business unhindered and equally take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities:

“The numbers are 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883”.