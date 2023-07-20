No plan to leave PSG – Neymar quells rumours

By Efosa Taiwo

PSG forward, Neymar Jr has said that he will continue playing for the Ligue 1 champions.

Recall speculations were rife in recent weeks about an imminent departure of the Brazillian after his friend and teammate, Lionel Messi called it quits on his stint at the club.

Neymar’s strike partner, Kylian Mbappe also was rumoured to be on his way out of the club following a strained relationship with the management.

Although linked with a few clubs this summer, Neymar has now made it clear he is staying at the Parc des Princes.

“I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris. So far, no one has told me anything,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with CazeTV.

“I am calm, even if there is not much love between the supporters and the player. I will be there with or without love.”