No one smarter than a Nigerian – Singer Akon

By Enitan Abdultawab

Senegalese-American singer, Akon has claimed that Nigerians are the smartest people in the world.

Akon, while featuring on the co-hosted Drink Champs podcast anchored by N.O.R.E and Dj EFN, also said that Nigeria produces more billionaires than anywhere in the world.

“This could be debatable, but the Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet. I promise you, there is nobody more smarter than a Nigerian.”

He, however, did not fail to add that the country has some “bad apples” who portray the nation as an unfortunate haven.

“Of course, there is a few bad apples that came out. They [the bad apples] are extremely smart. But they put their intelligence all in wrong place.

“If they were to gear that towards something more positive or productive… Because the ones that did, there’s more billionaires being made in Nigeria than anywhere in the world.”