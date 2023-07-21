No life was lost to fire outbreak at Lagos Port – NPA

By Godwin Oritse

The Tin-Can Island Port of the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, has said that no life was lost to the fire that engulfed a gantry crane at ship side at the Port and Cargo Terminal on Thursday.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, the Public Relation Officer of the Port, Mr. Shola Adesanwo told our correspondent that the fire started from tyre of the gantry crane, adding that firefighters were able to put off the inferno before it could spread up to crane.

Adesanwo also said that he was still in talks with the fire service department of the agency to get more details as to what caused the fire before issuing a statement.

Recall that the terminal ‘C’ operated by Port and Cargo in the early evening of Thursday went up in flames as fighters battled for more than five hours to put off the fire.

Efforts to management of Port and Cargo were futile as calls and messages made to their phones were neither answered nor returned.