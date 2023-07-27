No coup must survive under your watch — Oluwo urges ECOWAS Chair, Tinubu

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has tasked President Bola Tinubu to rally Military forces in Africa to quash the coup in Niger Republic against President Mohamed Bazoum to strengthen democracy in Africa.

In a statement signed by the Monarch and made available to journalists by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem on Thursday, he said the President should use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to thwart the coup in the country and return it to democracy.

While suggesting the need for harmonization of African military forces to ensure the Niger coup didn’t survive, he stressed that such a move will strengthen Africa’s democracy and return sanity to civilian government in Africa.

It reads; “Democracy in Africa has to be strengthened through the promotion of a democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference. I’m calling on President Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to thwart the ongoing military taking over of the country’s affairs from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

“The call becomes necessary on Tinubu on two premises- being the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria adjudged to be the giant of Africa. No Coup must survive under your watch as ECOWAS chairman. External authorities and forces have to be mobilized to grow Africa democracy and ensure sanity.

“Defending democracy is the primary task of ECOWAS authority. I’m convinced Tinubu will lead the body constructively by fortifying the system in favour of democracy. Democracy will survive in Africa.

“President Tinubu should harmonize forces to win the war against democracy. He must show strength and prove himself beyond expectation in his new office as ECOWAS boss”.