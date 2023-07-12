NNPCL targets 1.8mbpd oil production by Q4 2023

As NMDPRA feud with NUPRC deepens

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

NNPC Limited Wednesday said it expects Nigeria’s oil production to hit 1.8 million barrels per day by the fourth quarter of this year, as measures put in place to boost production begin to yield results.

Disclosing the new target in Abuja during a session at Nigeria Oil Gas Energy Week, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye said the target is to first hit the 1.7mbpd mark at the end of the third quarter.

Tombomieye in his presentation to a panel made of oil and gas industry chief executives, said the new production targets would be achieved through asset integrity, production ramp up, well interventions, new drillings, alternative crude oil evacuation and improved security architecture.

Providing specific details, Tombomieye who was represented by Igandan Olanrewaju said: “We have resumed crude oil production in earlier challenged areas like OMLs 29, 18, and 24. We expect to ramp up to about 80,000bpd with our joint venture partners in Q3 2024. First oil to tank was achieved in NNPC E&P, former NPDC, OML 13 field of 25,000bpd and we expect to fully monitise that by the end of Q3 2023.

“Obodo field in OML 150 PSC is expected to bring up about 20,000bpd in late Q4 2023. Development in OMLs 71 and 72 is expected to add about 20,000 to 30,000bpd to national production by late Q3 2023.

“Within the deep water space we are concluding the Aboe turn around maintenance which will bring back about 10,000bpd, additionally within OML 130 we are opening up two injector wells and we expect that that should bring up another 10,000bpd Q3 2023”, he added.

Tombomieye noted that upstream opportunities exist in the deep water space, explaining that NNPC Limited was working with its partners to achieve final investments on key major projects including the Bonga North field that would add 120,000bpd to national production.

He stressed that to achieve these targets a conducive investment climate was needed, adding that the new NNPC Limited structure “creates a level playing ground for investors”.

NMDPRA feud with NUPRC deepens

The rivalry over regulatory control in the oil in the oil and gas industry between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, escalated yesterday with the former directing oil and gas companies to register for midstream and downstream operations separately.

The Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, who disclosed this via a letter to oil and gas chief executives which had ‘NMDPRA/OACE/EXC.14/2023/05’ as the reference number, explained that the directive is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to him, “to ensure effective implementation of the overall objectives of the PIA, enable arm’s length transfer dealing, and to deepen the midstream and downstream sectors of the industry for the benefit of the Nigerian people, all holders of subsisting leases, licenses and permits that are engaged in midstream and downstream petroleum operations are hereby directed to register and use separate companies for each stream operation under the Act in line with Sections 212 and 302(3) of the PIA on or before 31 August 2023.”

Engr. Ahmed, who warned companies against non-compliance, said the Authority is aware that the NUPRC has issued directives “which have a direct impact on midstream and downstream petroleum operations without consulting with the Authority as required by the provisions of Section 48 (l) of the PIA.

“You are by this letter directed to disregard any such directives as it conflicts with the PIA. Specifically, ﻿﻿﻿Sections 125, 132, 135, and 174 of the PIA state activities require licenses from the NMDPRA while Section 70 of the PIA states the licenses that may be issued by the NUPRC under the Act”.