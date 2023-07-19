NNPCL set to reduce cost of cooking gas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and UTM Offshore Limited have signed an agreement to make cooking gas accessible and affordable to consumers.

The Heads of Terms Agreement which was signed on Thursday spelled out terms of 20 per cent equity contribution of the NNPCL in the UTM FLNG Project.

According to the group managing director, UTM Offshore Limited, promoter of the project, Mr Julius Rone, the signing is indicative of UTMOL’s commitment to help bring down and stabilize the price of cooking gas and make same accessible to more consumers.

He emphasized the benefits to include a healthier environment, investment opportunities and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities to Nigerians.

The front-end engineering design, FEED, is already on in Lagos, Yokohama and Paris with JGC, Technip and indigenous companies acting as consultants.

Mr Rone emphasized how important that stage of the project is as it would enable UTMOL to have an idea about the project cost, prepare a full budget and work towards the FID, saying that the stage cannot be skipped.

“Final Investment Decision (FID) is expected to be taken in the fourth quarter of 2023 with planned Project start up in the fourth quarter of 2026. When completed, it will produce 1.7mmtpa of LNG and 300,000 metric tons of LPG (cooking gas) which will be fully dedicated to the domestic market.

“The project is estimated to provide direct employment for 3,000 Nigerians and another indirect employment for an additional 4,000 people. The LPG produced will help bring down the price of cooking gas, improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of Nigerians, reduce deforestation and attendant carbon emission”.

“We understand how important this is to Nigerians and Nigeria’s economy, and we are committed to enlisting and partnering with only the best to actualize this project. We are leaving no stone unturned in terms of the quality of companies that will deliver this project. So, apart from these international companies of foremost global reputation that have been contracted to build the facility, our historic partnership with NNPCL today signals yet another milestone in our dedication to ensuring that this project is not only realized but also meets the set objectives…”

“The importance we attach to this project because of its immeasurable value to our country means we have to be meticulous about the quality of those we engage on it. The Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, has also encouraged us to go on with the project without any anxiety and we are confident that government will demonstrate sufficient political will in this regard.

“It is worthy of note that this is the first indigenous company to embark on such a project and by the grace of God, we will succeed.

“It is in light of this that we appreciate the group chief executive officer of NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari and his management team for demonstrating the uncommon zeal and patriotism by staking their own commitment to the project. It says a lot about what we are doing and the direction we are headed. I can assure you that in no distant time, Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of the project,” he concluded.

In his speech, the chief executive officer of NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari expressed the commitment of NNPCL to the project saying it is a project of utmost importance to the nation that must be supported to succeed at all cost.

“No matter the amount of reserves you have underground, if you haven’t brought it up to the surface, you have done nothing. This is why we are very interested in this project and we are going to do our own part to ensure its success. Be assured that NNPCL is solidly behind this project”, he remarked.

He expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of the company as led by Mr Julius Rone to bring the project to an effective realization saying the investment of NNPCL in it is indicative of that fact.