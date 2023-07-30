Nnamdi Kanu only granted access to doctors, but still in custody- DSS

Soni Daniel

The Department of State Services, DSS, said on Sunday it complied with a court order by granting access to doctors of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, but that the man was still in its custody.

A source close to the DSS said on Sunday that contrary to reports in the media, Kanu was only granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of the Service.

Some journalists had reported that Kanu released on Saturday to meet with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital outside the facility of the DSS.

According to the DSS sources, access to doctors for suspects in DSS custody is routine in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Service.

The DSS sources said the IPOB leader was granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of its operatives.

The sources said such access under the supervision of the personnel of the service is not only applicable to Kanu but every other suspect in DSS custody.

The source said: “Let it be known to all that Kanu’s access to his personal doctors is also in line with the order of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

It should also be noted that even before the order, the DSS had been giving access to medical services.

“Apart from being routine, Kanu was also granted access to his personal doctors in line with the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

“Reports that Kanu was released to see his personal doctors is baseless because the access granted him was under the supervision of the DSS.

“The DSS is an organization that believes in the rule of law and so, will continue to comply with orders of the court,” the source said.