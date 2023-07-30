Nnamdi Kanu not responsible for Biafran agitators’ actions – Simon Ekpa

Finland-based member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa has said the agitators of sovereign nation of Biafra will take actions best known to them without attaching them to their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa disclosed this in a video shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, adding that the agitators want the safety of Kanu.

The self-acclaimed disciple of Kanu said this barely 24 hours that the IPOB leader ordered him to stop calling for sit-at-home in the southeast region.

In a press conference in Enugu on Friday, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, said the detained IPOB helmsman sent him to Ekpa through an handwritten letter to stop enforcing the sit-at-home.

He also asked him to stop antagonising the governors, as he did not know what they were doing on his behalf.

But, in the video, on Sunday, Ekpa said, “The reason for us not taking orders anymore from the DSS dungeon is to safeguard our leader. We want our leader to be safe, we want to exonerate our leader from anything that Biafrans will be doing for his own best interests.

“So any actions that Biafra people will be taking in Biafra land you don’t attach Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it. Any actions that Biafrans will be taking in Biafra land for the freedom of Biafra, freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and freedom of all prisoners of conscience you do not bring Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it.”