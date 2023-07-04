Nmesoma’s UTME saga: Anglican Church to speak on matter on Wednesday

…As Mmesoma goes into hiding

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Nnewi Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which owns the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS), where the embattled Miss Nmesoma Ejikeme is a student, has said that the issue of her alleged forgery of UTME score would be addressed on Wednesday.

The church has already taken over Nmesoma’s case and directed the school authorities and the girl not to comment on the matter any longer.

Following the development, the principal of the school, Mrs Uchechukwu Edum, who earlier agreed to speak on the matter, declined all promptings for an interview.

Similarly, Nmesoma and all students of the school have been barred from speaking to anybody. In fact, a source told Vanguard in Nnewi that Nmesoma has been taken to the Bishop’s Court to avoid any contact with the public.

Secretary of the Diocese, Venerable Henry Nduka, who managed to speak said: “This matter is already with the DSS and they are investigating. This is a serious matter for us and the diocese is very serious about this.

“We are under the authority of the Bishop and we have said we will not speak about this today. We will speak tomorrow (Wednesday), and it is what the Bishop says we should do that we will do. We are not preempting what we have to say.

“We have a Diocesan Chancellor who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and we have taken a stand on this. Tomorrow we will state our stand on this and everything you wish to know.

Father of Nmesoma, Mr Romanus Ejikeme insisted yesterday that his daughter did not forge the result, adding that his family is prepared to go to any length to defend her.

“I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, she is being denied her legitimate score.

“Since this allegation of my daughter forging her JAMB result broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad.

“My wife is unhappy about this, and my daughter too is traumatized, just like her mother. We want a diligent investigation into this matter”,