NMA withdraws services as Prof Ekanem’s abductors demand N15m ransom

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Nigerian Medical Association, Cross River State branch, has started an indefinite strike action at all medical facilities in the state.

The resolution was part of the association’s decision after an emergency meeting following the kidnap of their member, Prof. Ephraim Ekanem.

It will be recalled that Ekanem was kidnapped from her clinic on July 23, 2023, at Atimbo by Mountain of Fire Street, Calabar Municipality LGA, Cross River State.

Meanwhile, her abductors have demanded a ransom of N15 million before she is released.

In a communique, yesterday, in Calabar by Chairman and Secretary, Dr Felix Archibong and Dr Amaku respectively, the NMA is demanding her unconditional and immediate release.

The association lauded the efforts of the state government and security agencies tasked with securing her immediate release.

The communique stated: “Despite all these efforts as stated above, our colleague still remains in captivity after 72hours.

“After an emergency meeting, we resolved as follows: to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in Cross River State including federal, state, private, mission and cottage hospitals in Cross River State.”

Speaking with Vanguard via telephone, yesterday, NMA Chairman, Dr. Felix Archibon, said Prof. Ekanem’s abductors have demanded N15 million as ransom to secure her release.

“Where do they expect her to get that kind of money from at this critical time. NMA-CRS is not on strike. We are only withdrawing medical services, so that kidnappers can take over the treatment of sick Cross Riverians,” he said.