Njoh, Forze join In Him Management

In Him Management has announced its collaboration with renowned gospel artistes, Pandita Njoh and Joy Forze. The collaboration has a lineup of extraordinary fusion of music, stunning visuals, captivating live concerts and exhilarating tours from the duo.



Internationally acclaimed worship leader, Pandita Njoh Ekun Eta possesses a vision that transcends traditional praise and worship. With over fifteen years as a worship leader, she has been a strong pillar of support for local churches and ministries around the world. Her musical journey kicked off in 2012 upon her arrival in the United States, when she released her debut single, ‘Life don better.’ In November 2016, she made a triumphant return with her second single, ‘Hallelujah Praise.’ She also collaborated with Ps.

Joy Forze on the album ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ released in 2019. Their partnership blossomed, culminating in the 2021 release of the single ‘Beautiful.’ The founder of Valid Dreams charity Initiative, she extends her reach beyond worship by engaging in humanitarian ventures. Pandita Njoh is set to release her latest masterpiece, ‘Available,’ this July.



Joining forces with Pandita Njoh, music minister and songwriter, Joy Forze brings her unique gifts and boundless passion for music to the fore. Based in the United States, Joy’s musical journey which encompasses a wide range of genres, developed at an early age in church groups.



Her contributions to the 2018 album ‘Nothing Else Matters’ alongside Pandita Njoh was followed by her celebratory track ‘Scatter body,’ and ‘Beautiful,’ released in April 2020 and October 2021 respectively. Her other songs include ‘Again and Again’ and ‘You Reign’ with several forthcoming releases in the works.