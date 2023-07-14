NJC okays appointment of CJN’s son,  22 others as judges

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended the appointment of 23 new judges for the Federal High Court.

Among those the legal body okayed to be elevated to the high court bench is the son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, Jnr.

The Council, which is headed by the CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, equally recommended the appointment of a Grand Kadi for Kaduna state, as well as four Kadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kano State.

According to a statement that was signed by the Director of Information at the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of their appointment by President Bola Tinubu, their respective State Governors or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly.

Aside from the CJN’s son, those recommended as Federal High Court Judges, are; Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auta Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola, Onah Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Buhari, Ibrahim Ahmad Kala and Hauwa Joeph Yilwa.

Others are; Amina Aliyu Mohammed, Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh,

Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu, Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige and Mashkur Salisu.

While Hon. Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma was okayed for elevation to the position of the Grand Kadi for Kaduna state, Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id and Aliyu Muhammad Kani are to be appointed as Kadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The NJC said it approved the appointment of all the candidates as judges, at the end of its 103rd meeting.