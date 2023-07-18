NIPR: Citizens demand economic diversification, true federalism

By Obas Esiedesa

A report from Citizens Summit organized by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, has urged the Federal Government to diversify the economy and reduce the country’s dependence on oil and gas revenue.

The report titled “Rebooting Nigeria 2.0” which was presented to the public Wednesday in Abuja also called for a return to the Republican Federal Constitution based on the parliamentary system of government in the mode of the 1963 Constitution with autonomous federating units.

It stated that the high unemployment rate in the country “can only be tackled by a conscious effort of the government to be creative in gainfully employing Nigerian youths”.

Speaking at the event, the President and Chairman of Council, NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo explained that the Citizens Summit, was borne out of an objective assessment of the state of the nation, analysis of findings from credible sources on certain challenges confronting our country Nigeria, and a clear conviction that Nigerian Citizens, at home and abroad were yearning for a platform that would offer them the opportunity to not only peacefully ventilate their concerns, but also contribute to the dialogue on nation building and proffer realistic solutions.

“Our situational analysis revealed among other issues that all was not well with the state of affairs in the land. While there was loss of hope among the youth, the trust gap between the people and state institutions was widening fast; social tension mounted across the land and violent aspirations and agitations threatened the very foundation of our national existence.

“It became apparent that there was an urgent need for a new approach to consensus building among citizens and between citizens and the leadership. There was also the need to widen the space for inclusion and participation in national conversation and foster mutual understanding among the various segments of the country”, he added.