Nine wounded including 9-yr-old in Washington DC mass shooting

Police evacuate people near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in Northwest Washington. At least four people were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nationâ€™s capital. The hail of gunfire led to lockdowns at several schools and left a community on edge before the suspect was found dead hours later. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nine people were injured – including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old – in a shooting early Wednesday that went down as the victims were celebrating the Fourth of July in the nation’s capital.

In a police report by Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, all nine had non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting near Meade Street in the Northeast quadrant of Washington, DC.

CNN reported that the shots were fired from a dark-coloured SUV that had been going down Meade Street, Parsons said in a video statement on Twitter.

“As it drove through the street, it stopped,” and at least one person from the vehicle “fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the Fourth of July,” Parsons said. “It appears that the shooting was targeted towards those residents and victims that were struck.”

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly before 1 a.m., Parsons said. While Parsons said people were shot, he did not reveal whether all nine of the injured suffered gunshot wounds.

Several victims were taken to hospitals by first responders, and others went to hospitals on their own, he said.

The shooting happened just blocks from the Maryland state line and roughly 5 miles from the US Capitol, police said.

Police were looking for the SUV, Parsons said. Details about whether investigators had identified any suspects were not immediately available.