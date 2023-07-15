NIM partners SGF on capacity development of Nigerian civil servants

Dr Christiana Atako, President, Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) and Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Fellow of the Institute during a courtesy visit of the Institute to the SGF in Abuja.

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has called on the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, for the partnership to build the capacity of civil servants.

Dr Christiana Atako, President, NIM, made the call in a communique issued after a courtesy visit by the institute to the SGF in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the Registrar, NIM, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, on Saturday in Lagos.

Atako, congratulating the SGF on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, said his emergence was reflective of his antecedents and innumerable achievements as a public servant and Governor of Benue.

She also lauded his contributions to the development of the institute particularly in Benue which enabled the NIM spread the gospel of professional management to the entire North Central zone easily.

“Apart from coming to congratulate you on your new appointment, we are also here to apprise you of the recent developments at the institute and seek ways of working with you in a mutually beneficial manner.

“Like you know, NIM has recorded laudable achievements in the areas of professional management, capacity building, consultancy, re-engineering and human capital development.

“It has been the tradition of the Federal Government to consult the institute on critical national issues for inputs.

“We are, therefore, soliciting that you use your influence, office and platform to advocate the involvement of the institute in various government policies, programmes, and initiatives.

“This will help to strengthen the institute’s reputation and ensure its inclusion in relevant government processes and discussions,” she said.

Atako said the institute had the capacity to contribute meaningfully to policy discussions and roadmaps that would help to move the nation on the path of progress and development.

She stated that the institute was strategically positioned to make input to matters related to management, leadership, and organisational development.

“It would be appreciated if you facilitate collaborations and partnerships between the institute and other government agencies, ministries, or departments by linking it to relevant government bodies that can benefit from the institute’s expertise and resources.

“The institute can promote professional development and capacity building initiatives within government by deploying its training programs, certifications, and resources.

“We also solicit that you support and encourage the institute’s research efforts and publications that could inform government policies and practices in the field of management and administration.

“This will ultimately provide avenues for the dissemination of research findings and support the application of research outcomes in government decision-making processes.

“The onstitute is also requesting that you help to facilitate the approval and recognition of its certificates for the purpose of employment and promotions in civil service,” she said.

Responding, the SGF stated that his membership of the institute had assisted him a lot in his career as a public servant.

He promised to honour the invitation to serve as the special guest of honour at the Annual National Management Conference.

The SGF also pledged to ensure that the capacity building programmes of the institute were patronised by ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.