Nigeria’s UK Envoy commends Bayelsa monarch over peace in region

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Isola, has commended HRH Dr. Selky Kile Torughedi, the Eyewei the fifth of Azuzuama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and other stakeholders in Niger Delta region for ensuring sustainable peace and unity in the region.

Ambassador Sarafa gave the commendation when he played host to the monarch and his entourage in United Kingdom.

He said inter-alia: “ …Today there are no oil thefts in the Niger Delta region; it is being monitored and controlled, there is absolute peace in the area”.

The ambassador, who referred to the oil in the Niger Delta as ‘the black gold’, said that the agitations in the region was because of the oil, hence; he thanked HRH Selky Kile Torughedi for his contributions to the relative peace in the region and capacity building for youths in his kingdom.

Ambassador Sarafa encouraged the youths and the good people of Bayelsa State to continue to promote peace and support developmental initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

The high commissioner who was visibly elated, congratulated Princess Keys Selky, the first daughter of HRH Selky Kile Torughedi, for successfully completing her academic pursuit at the University of Huddersfield in Law and Criminology, pointing out that it signified determination and hard work to achieve such feat.

Ambassador Sarafa promised to continue to explore areas of collaboration before the monarch’s return to Nigeria.

On his part, HRH Dr Selky King thanked Ambassador Sarafa, for the warm reception and encouraged him to continue to impact the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom, while also extolling his leadership qualities.

The monarch popularly known as Young Shall Grow in the Niger Delta Struggle promised that all hands would be on deck to support the growth and development of his people in Bayelsa and Niger Delta at large.

According to him, building the youths in Niger Delta is his passion. He assured that he would continue to promote the sustenance of peace in the Niger Delta region and beyond.