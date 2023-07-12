Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

The Nigerian Society for Microbiology (NSM) on Tuesday said Nigeria should properly harness its microbial resources in addressing hunger, insecurity and environmental challenges.

The President of NSM, Prof. Mohammed Yerima, gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen on the sidelines of a symposium held at the Kaduna State University (KASU).

The theme of the symposium was “Microbiology as a panacea for contemporary local issues”.

According to Yerima, the microbial resources can be applied to address the problem of soil fertility to ensure bumper harvest and sustainable food security.

Yerima also said that Nigeria could utilise micro organisms that have chemical appetite for hydrocarbon to restore agricultural lands devastated by pollution as a result of oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

He said micro organisms can be grown in laboratories in larger quantities to tackle hydrocarbon pollution.

“They will eat it them up and make the lands agriculturally productive,” he added.

The MSN president further said that microbiologists could use their skills in generating jobs for the large number of unemployed Nigerians.

“Micro organisms are easy to grow, the most important is to identify what they can particularly do.

“Micro organisms can be used as food themselves, mushrooms for example is very rich in protein and could be grown and sold in large quantity for monetary gains,” Yerima said.

The president disclosed that a bill sponsored by the MSN was awaiting presidential assent.

“We want the Nigerian Government to give us that recognition so that we can help in diversifying the economy, create jobs and protect Nigerians,” he said.

At the symposium, Dr Yusuf Gazali, the Managing Director Police Health Maintenance, said contemporary challenges in Nigeria require innovative and comprehensive solutions, including application of microbes that play profound roles in shaping lives.

Gazali said microbes wield significant influence in environmental sustainability, human health, agriculture and biotechnology.

In her remarks, Dr Fatima Mohammed, Head of Microbiology Department, KASU, said that the symposium was aimed at harnessing ideas and innovations towards addressing national challenges.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, urged the participants to push for the adoption of the transformative power of microbiology for a healthier, sustainable, and prosperous Nigeria.

Musa, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Yusha’u Ango, urged the participants to unveil the hidden potentials of the “microscopic wonders” and the positive impact they could have on humanity.

He urged students of the institution to be innovative and entrepreneurial, so as to be self reliant in view of the high level of unemployment in the country.

Recall that Prof. Auwalu Uba of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, made a presentation on microbiology as panacea to contemporary local issues, while Prof. Yusuf Yahaha-Deeni of Federal University Dutse, focused on ‘Molecular biology and biotechnology, a role for microbiology’.

On his part, Prof. MD Mukthar from Bayero University Kano, made a presentation on biomedical laboratories and biohazard communication.