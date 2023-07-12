Nigeria’s market for used cars hit 500,000 per year

…As e-commerce platform partners with automobile firms on affordable new cars

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian market for used cars also known as ‘Tokunbo’ have hit 500,000 per year as against 13,000 for brand-new cars in the country.

General Manager of the automobile company, CFAO Suzuki, Aissatou Diouf, disclosed this when her company entered into a cutting-edge partnership with the Nigerian automotive and e-commerce marketplace,

Cars45 and Jiji, to afford Nigerians seamless means to own brand new cars.

This collaboration also aims to transform the car buying and selling experience for Nigerian consumers, offering them convenience and access to a wider range of top-quality vehicles.

Speaking during the event, Diouf said: “According to some figures we have from experts, the Nigerian market in terms of new cars, for some years is about 12, 000 to 13, 000 cars but the used car market is on the average of 500,000 cars per year.

“So, it means that in Nigeria, the culture of used cars is already here and we cannot be pretentious that we are going change it. Our goal is to change the mentality of people to be able to buy a brand new car through the insensitive from this partnership.

“We are entering into this partnership with Cars45 and Jiji to offer prospective car buyers in Nigeria a full range of Suzuki models at affordable prices.

“In 2022 alone, we made a big break with a record sales of over 3000 vehicles. This achievement placed our dealership among the top automotive marketing outlets in the local market.

“We are very optimistic that with our new partnership with Cars45 and Jiji, coupled with the excellent product quality from Suzuki, our sales figure will increase exponentially in the months and years to come,” she said.

Also, COO of Cars45, Mr Maxim Makarchuk, expressed his excitement about the partnership, he said: “We are elated to join forces with CFAO Suzuki to provide Nigerian car users with unprecedented opportunities and choices. ‘At Cars45, our mission is to change the way Nigerians buy cars. We constantly strive to provide exceptional customer service, transparency, reliability, fair pricing, and convenience, ensuring that our customers have access to the best available options.

“This partnership with CFAO Suzuki is a natural progression in our journey to offer unique opportunities and choices to Nigerian car users,” Makarchuk said.