Nigeria’s Justice Harriman elected President of CAF Appeals Board

On the margin of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Justice Roli Harriman has been elected President of the CAF Appeals Board.

Harriman, a 62 – year old High Court judge, former senior lecturer at the Nigerian Law School and an Alternative Dispute Resolution Judge in Delta State since January 2013, replaces compatriot A. U. Mustapha (SAN) at the head of CAF’s ultimate judicial body.

She was elected alongside Fernando Valera Monteiro from Cape Verde, who will serve as Vice President of the Appeals Board.

Also elected are Senegalese Ousmane Kane, who will serve as President of the CAF Disciplinary Board, while Jane Njeri Onyango from Kenya will be Vice President.