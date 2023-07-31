Nigeria’s future rests on education of children — STA

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Softnet Technology Academy (STA) has emphasized the significance of acknowledging academic excellence as a motivational tool to enhance student performance and foster healthy competition.

The school made this point during its annual graduation and prize-giving day held in Abuja over the weekend.

The event, which witnessed the graduation of students from different classes and the presentation of awards to recognize their exceptional academic performances, brought together pupils, students, and parents for an unforgettable celebration of education and achievements.

“Awards are ways to boost behaviour and ignite healthy competition among students to attain outstanding academic success,” said Mrs. Awodi Patience, the Principal of STA, in her welcome address.

Adding to her point, the Chairman of the day, Mr James Uwota, encouraged all students, irrespective of whether they received awards or not, to strive for continued academic excellence.

The Managing Director, Mr Chukwuma Patrick, also expressed his joy at the event.

He urged parents to strive to give their children the best and quality education.

He stated, “The future of our nation rests on the education of our children. Today we see the results of our collective effort and commitment to quality education.”

The event was not only about handing out awards but also showcased a variety of student performances and activities.

These included spoken word presentations by the graduating classes, a debate on the theme “Science and Technology has done more good than harm in society,” a mathematics competition, a recitation of the national anthem in French, and several others.

Parents were left in awe as students displayed their learned skills with exemplary bravery and coordination.

The highlight of the event was the recognition and presentation of awards, certificates, and gifts to students who excelled in their respective classes.

Notably, Chukwuma Mirabel A., Yusuf Naomi, and Egbodo Atarah from Nursery two, Egbodo Olije Divine from Year 5, and Obanla David and Michael Precious from JSS three were among the top-ranked students.

The event proved to be an educational and enjoyable experience for both the graduates and parents alike, with an atmosphere filled with pride, joy, and a shared commitment to academic success.