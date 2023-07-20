Nigeria’s economic prosperity achievable – Entrepreneur, Meck Doramen

Meck Emmanuel, Nigeria’s serial entrepreneur, and Managing Partner of Meck Doramen & Associates (“MD Associates”) has continued to lead his company through groundbreaking initiatives to diversify its portfolio into historical distressed sectors. The brand which is renowned for providing full-stack advisory services and strategic investments solutions across diverse industries has firmly established its spot in Nigeria’s investment sector.

Speaking recently at an event in Lagos, Meck Emmanuel reflects on the company’s remarkable growth and plans to strengthen its mandate which includes; providing proprietary investments in distressed projects, modeling, and impact economic growth.

“At MD Associates, we are innovative and focused on making impact which of course has earned us remarks as a reliable financial firm”, he said. “Our investment strategy is deeply rooted in Nigeria’s macroeconomic objectives. By deploying resources and providing strategic guidance to these critical sectors, we have ignited significant growth, contributing to the overall fortification of our national economy.”

MD Associates’ distinctive blend of cutting-edge market research, modelling, sophisticated data analysis, and profound industry insights have enabled the firm to identify and seize promising opportunities within various sectors; financial advisory, manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, and renewable energy.

On what makes the firm different, the entrepreneur revealed that MD Associates uphold its reputation for delivering high-quality audit services, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and excellence in financial management. These services have been instrumental in propelling business optimization and expansion.

He further revealed that through the company’s unwavering dedication to these transformative sectors, there’s indeed a promising picture of Nigeria’s economic thriving in the nearest future. He stressed that the firm has become an agent of change by addressing historic deficits and revitalizing overlooked industries, fostering job creation, ensuring a steady supply of essential commodities, promoting sustainable practices, and propelling economic diversification.