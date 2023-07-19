Nigeria’s current hardships are teething phase for better future – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on Nigerian to endure the current hardships in the country in hoarder to have a better future.

The Islamic group also urged the leaders at the helms of affairs to implement policies that would

empower the vulnerable and address issues of unemployment, poverty and healthcare.

In a statement to mark the beginning of a new Islamic calendar, the JNI Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu charged leaders to lead by example.

He urged them to embrace self-denying lifestyles to display solidarity and understanding of the plight of the masses, adding they should prioritise the welfare of the people by implementing policies that alleviate hardships.

“Empowering the vulnerable and addressing pressing issues like unemployment, poverty, and healthcare provision should be at the forefront of leaders’ agendas,” Aliyu said.

“May God bless Nigeria with economic growth, social harmony, and cultural richness, and may our beloved country continue to progress in all aspects.”

He also called on governments and security agencies to intensify efforts at eradicating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

“Security remains a crucial concern for Nigerians,” Aliyu said. “Together, we can build a safer and more peaceful nation for everyone.”

He admonished Muslims to pray for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigerian leaders to govern with fairness, compassion, and a sense of responsibility.

“We acknowledge the challenging times the nation is facing and urge the masses to remain steadfast and resolute in their faith and determination,” he said.

“Let us view these hardships as a teething phase towards a better future, and by standing united, we shall overcome all obstacles.”

The JNI secretary-general also implored Muslims to pray for abundant rainfall to herald bumper harvests.

“Let us be mindful of water conservation and proper agricultural practices to sustain our resources for generations to come,” he said.

“The new year begins on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as declared by His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“As we begin this sacred journey, JNI urges Muslims to observe this auspicious occasion with reflection, prayers, and commitment toward the building of a stronger, more prosperous, and secure nation.”