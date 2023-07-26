Nigerians relish experience of studying in China

Nigerians who have participated in various educational programmes in China shared their stories and achievements at the inauguration ceremony of the Confucius Institute Alumni Association of Nigeria (CIAN) last Sunday in Lagos.

The alumni expressed their gratitude to the Chinese government and the Confucius Institutes for providing them with the opportunity to learn Chinese language and culture, as well as to pursue their academic and professional goals in China.

One of the alumni, Mr. Efe Best, who is the founder and CEO of Efe Best Chinese Training School in Lagos, said that learning Chinese language has boosted his career and opened many doors for him. He recounted his journey from being a student at the Confucius Institute in Nnamdi Azikiwe University to studying for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in China, where he also worked as an interpreter, a tourism researcher and planner, and a business development manager.

He said that learning Chinese language also enabled him to become the president of the International Students Association of his university in China and later the president of CIAN. He encouraged young Nigerians to see learning Chinese language as a great opportunity and assured them that his school is here to help them actualize their Chinese dream.

Another alumna, Ijeoma Ezenwa, who is an administrative manager at Zhong Xing Telecommunication Equipment Company (ZTC) in Lagos, said that learning Chinese language has enriched her life and broadened her horizons. She said that she was fascinated by the similarities and differences between Chinese and Nigerian cultures and that she enjoyed exploring various aspects of Chinese culture, such as history, art, music, dance, martial arts, and calligraphy. She said that she was also impressed by China’s remarkable achievements in development and construction, and that she learned a lot from China’s experience and best practices. She said that she hopes to use her skills and knowledge to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Mrs Yan Yuqing, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos; Dr. Anas Elochukwu, Deputy Director of the Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University; Dr. Adetoro Olaniyi Banwo, Deputy Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos; teachers of the Confucius Institute; Zhao Liang, Southwest Manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation; Ni Mengxiao, Director of the Huaxing Art Troupe, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and various sectors of Nigerian society.

In her speech, Mrs Yan Yuqing highlighted the profound history and cultural heritage shared by China and Nigeria and the mutual respect and benefit underpinning their cooperation. She commended the Confucius Institutes for their vital role in fostering talent and promoting Chinese culture in Nigeria over the past 15 years. She also commended the alumni for their contributions to enhancing people-to-people and economic exchanges between China and Nigeria. She encouraged them to continue to act as envoys of China-Nigeria friendship and carry forward the legacy of friendship between the two nations.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances by the alumni and students from the Confucius Institutes, showcasing their talents and skills in Chinese language, music, dance, martial arts, and calligraphy. The audience was impressed by their enthusiasm and proficiency in Chinese culture.

The CIAN is a non-governmental organization that aims to serve as a bridge between China and Nigeria in various fields such as education, culture, trade, tourism, health, sports, etc. The association plans to organize regular activities such as seminars, workshops, exhibitions, festivals, etc., to provide opportunities for its members and other interested parties to learn more about China and Nigeria, exchange views and ideas, network, and explore potential cooperation.

The CIAN welcomes all Nigerians who have studied Chinese language and culture at the Confucius Institutes in Nigeria to join its membership. The association also invites friends interested in China-Nigeria friendship and cultural exchange to support its vision and mission.